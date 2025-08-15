‘And Just Like That’ Season 3 finale ends the ‘Sex & the City’ story after 27 years

And just like that, Sex and the City’s latest chapter has come to a close. During the Aug. 14 conclusion of the sequel series And Just Like That, fans said goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York-again-as the iconic trio’s fates were revealed in the finale of the third and final season.

After ending her long-distance relationship with longtime love Aidan Shaw-and briefly rebounding with downstairs neighbor Duncan Reeves-Carrie was busy putting the finishing touches on her latest novel, a historical romance that took more than a few cues from her own life.

In the end, Carrie settled into the idea of being without a love interest for once, a concept she was determined not to view as a “tragedy.” In fact, as she concluded her novel, she made the distinction that her protagonist-and perhaps she herself-was “not alone, she was on her own.”

Meanwhile, the penultimate episode of season three saw Miranda butt heads with her 20-year-old son Brady over his handling of an unplanned pregnancy-specifically, his fury over Miranda inviting the baby’s mother over for Thanksgiving behind his back.

But as her Thanksgiving dinner went down the toilet in the finale, Miranda seemed to finally accept the chaos in her life with her colleague-turned-girlfriend Joy by her side.

As for Charlotte, whose husband Harry Goldenblatt was recovering from surgery-and experiencing erectile dysfunction-after his prostate cancer diagnosis, her Thanksgiving plans were momentarily put on hold when Harry’s manhood suddenly showed signs of life, leading the couple to immediately run off and “give thanks” for their renewed sex life.

The finale also wrapped up the storylines of Seema Patel and Lisa Todd Wexley, who were introduced to the friend group in AJLT’s first season. Following some offhand comments about weddings from Seema’s boyfriend Adam, both parties separately confirmed to Carrie that their commitment to each other didn’t necessarily require any formalities.

And while Lisa contemplated her feelings for her editor Marion throughout the season, she ultimately set a boundary in their work relationship before renewing her commitment to her husband Herbert

Prior to the series’ final bow, SJP reflected on her decades-long portrayal of Carrie by paying tribute to the character’s inner circle, which also included Samantha Jones. “Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte, there will never be better friends,” she wrote in an Aug. 1 Instagram post, “and what great fortune for Carrie to come to know and love Seema and LTW, most divine new connections.”

“Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years,” she continued. “I think I have loved her most of all.”