Alpine club celebrates Shehroze Kashif’s historic honor

The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) has congratulated young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif on receiving the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz for his groundbreaking achievements in the world of high-altitude climbing. At a young age, Shehroze has become the first Pakistani to summit all 14 peaks in the world that rise above 8,000 meters, a feat achieved by only a few globally.

ACP Senior Vice President Karrar Haidri praised Shehroze’s unmatched courage, strong determination, and unshakable passion for mountaineering. He said the national award is a well-deserved recognition for someone who has pushed the boundaries of human endurance and skill.

Shehroze’s achievement not only adds to Pakistan’s pride but also inspires young people across the nation to dream big and pursue their passions fearlessly. His historic climbs have drawn admiration from the global mountaineering community, earning him a reputation as one of the sport’s rising stars.

In addition, ACP expressed deep gratitude to its President, Major General Irfan Arshad, HI(M), for his constant support in enabling Shehroze’s remarkable journey. His guidance and encouragement played a crucial role in helping the young climber achieve this record-breaking milestone.

The Hilal-e-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan’s highest civilian awards, highlights Shehroze’s exceptional contribution to sports and adventure. His success story continues to inspire climbers worldwide and showcases Pakistan’s potential to excel on the highest peaks of the planet.