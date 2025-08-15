Deadly wave of terror hits KP police, 5 officers martyred

Terrorists struck police forces at 10 different locations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last three days. The attacks targeted key districts including Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Lower Dir, Shangla, and Bannu. These coordinated assaults have raised serious security concerns in the region.

On the night of August 14, terrorists attacked three places in Peshawar. They targeted police checkpoints and the Hassan Khel police station. The following morning, a police van was hit by a bomb on Nasir Bagh Road, causing chaos in the city.

As a result of these attacks, five police officers were killed and five others injured. Authorities immediately launched security operations to find the attackers and prevent further violence. Police and security forces remain on high alert to protect citizens.

The ongoing attacks reflect the persistent threat posed by militants in KP. The local police urge residents to stay vigilant and report suspicious activities. Meanwhile, security forces continue to strengthen their presence in vulnerable areas.

Despite these challenges, officials promise to maintain law and order. They stress the need for community cooperation to defeat terrorism. The government remains committed to ensuring peace and stability in the region.