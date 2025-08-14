Our constitution stands as the embodiment of the aspirations of our people: CJP Yahya Afridi

A dignified flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday to mark the 78th Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, hoisted the national flag in the presence of Judges of the Supreme Court, the Registrar, officers, and staff.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthem. Chief Justice celebrated the occasion with children from SOS Villages Peshawar and Islamabad, engaging with them warmly and distributing gifts as a gesture of goodwill and solidarity.

In his Independence Day message, the Chief Justice said “As we celebrate the 78th Independence Day of our beloved homeland, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to the entire legal fraternity and the people of Pakistan. This day is a solemn reminder of the vision, sacrifices and unwavering determination of our forefathers, who dreamt of a sovereign nation where justice, equality and the rule of law would prevail”.

Chief justice said independence is not merely a historical event to celebrate; it is re-enforcement responsibility. Our Constitution stands as the embodiment of the aspirations of our people, guaranteeing fundamental rights, safeguarding liberties and ensuring that justice remains the bedrock of our society. It is upon all institutions, particularly the judiciary, to uphold these ideals with integrity, impartiality and courage.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi said “In our journey forward, let us remain steadfast in strengthening democratic governance, protecting the rights of the vulnerable and ensuring that no one is above the law. Together, we must nurture a society where disputes are resolved fairly, truth is upheld fearlessly and every citizen feels the tangible presence of justice in their daily lives”.

“On this auspicious occasion, I urge all Pakistanis to recommit themselves to unity, discipline and service to the nation. May we always remember that the true spirit of independence lies in our collective resolve to build a just, peaceful and prosperous Pakistan for generations to come” CJP Yahya Afridi concluded.