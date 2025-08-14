Putin Backs Trump’s Ukraine Peace Efforts Ahead of Alaska Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump’s diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, ahead of a high-stakes summit between the two leaders scheduled for Friday in Alaska. More than three years into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin said the Trump administration is showing “genuine and active” interest in halting the conflict.

In a video message released Thursday, Putin indicated that the upcoming summit could lead to broader agreements, including possible steps toward nuclear arms control. He described the talks as a chance to build a framework for lasting peace “between our countries, in Europe, and globally.”

President Trump, while optimistic, acknowledged the risks involved. In a Fox News interview, he said there’s a 25% chance the summit could fail but floated the possibility of inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Alaska for follow-up discussions, depending on the outcome of his meeting with Putin.

European leaders, meanwhile, are working to safeguard their own interests. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London on Thursday in a display of solidarity. This followed a virtual discussion between Trump, Zelenskyy, and other European heads of state focused on securing a ceasefire.

While hopes for progress are growing, leaders in Kyiv and across Europe remain cautious. Any agreement, they say, must include the restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty. With the world’s attention fixed on Anchorage, Friday’s meeting could prove pivotal in shaping the future of the conflict — and global power dynamics.