Trump sees Putin summit as step toward Ukraine deal

US President Donald Trump said his upcoming Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin may not succeed but will serve as a key step toward a second, more decisive meeting on Ukraine. The two leaders are set to meet Friday at a US air base near Anchorage to discuss possible solutions to the ongoing war.

Trump noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not participate in this first meeting but hinted that a future three-way discussion could follow if the initial talks prove productive. He stressed that the main dealmaking would happen during the second meeting, calling it “very, very important” for determining the future course of the conflict.

While Trump avoided directly saying they would “divvy” up territory, he suggested the term was not entirely inappropriate. This has fueled concerns in Europe that any agreement could pressure Ukraine into making difficult territorial concessions to Russia.

The US president initially mentioned the possibility of “land swapping” between Ukraine and Russia, a comment that sparked unease among allies. Although he appeared to backtrack after discussions with European leaders, his latest remarks suggest that territorial exchanges remain a potential point of negotiation.

A stepped-up Russian offensive in recent weeks, combined with Zelenskyy’s absence from Friday’s talks, has intensified fears among Ukraine’s European supporters. Many worry that Trump and Putin could reach a bilateral understanding that undermines Kyiv’s position in future peace talks.

Trump also acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the Alaska summit, estimating a “25 percent chance” of failure. However, he emphasized that the meeting’s primary purpose is to pave the way for a larger and more consequential round of negotiations.