Govt faces backlash over independence day ad

The government has come under sharp criticism for an official Independence Day advertisement that omitted images of Pakistan’s founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and national poet Allama Iqbal. Issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the ad appeared in major newspapers and aired on television channels. It featured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, the military chiefs, and cultural and minority representations but excluded the two key national figures.

Former Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed condemned the move, calling it “shameful” that temporary officeholders were highlighted while the leader responsible for Pakistan’s creation was ignored. He said their current positions existed only because of Jinnah’s historic struggle and sacrifices. Former federal minister Shireen Mazari also criticised the omission, describing it as a “glaring oversight” by the information ministry that disrespected the nation’s history.

Journalist Hussain Ahmad expressed surprise at the absence of both Jinnah and Iqbal, calling the decision “bizarre” and difficult to justify. Political observers noted that such exclusions can fuel public discontent, especially on symbolic occasions like Independence Day, when national unity and respect for foundational figures are expected to be front and centre.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accused the government of making a deliberate choice, not an error. The party claimed that since August 1, several government-backed advertisements and billboards across the country have similarly excluded Jinnah and Iqbal’s portraits. It said this pattern showed an intentional move to sideline the country’s most revered leaders from official imagery.

PTI also pointed to a similar controversy earlier this year on May 28, Pakistan’s “Youm-e-Takbeer,” marking the country’s nuclear achievements. It claimed government ads that day excluded the image of the late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, credited with making Pakistan’s defence strong, sparking outrage among his supporters. Critics warn that repeated omissions risk eroding respect for Pakistan’s historical legacy and alienating the public.