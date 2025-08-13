Sovereignty Beyond Flags

At the moment of its birth in August 1947, Pakistan inherited an economy that was fragile and unbalanced. It was overwhelmingly agrarian, with agriculture contributing more than half of GDP and providing nearly all export earnings. Per capita income was scarcely a few hundred dollars. Industrial capacity was minimal, financial institutions were rudimentary, and the country had to create its own central bank within weeks of independence. The new state leaned heavily on public sector-led industrialization in the 1950s and 1960s, using development plans financed by foreign aid and remittances, but this early promise would be tested by decades of political upheaval, policy reversals, and external shocks.

In those early years, Pakistan maintained a fixed exchange rate system inherited from the British colonial framework. The rupee was anchored at roughly PKR 3.31 to the US dollar in 1949, a level that reflected both stability and limited integration into global markets. But as the economy began to open and global trade dynamics shifted, the rupee came under pressure. The 1971 war and the separation of East Pakistan inflicted a deep economic wound, shrinking the export base by half and forcing a devaluation in 1972 that brought the rate to about PKR 11 per dollar. Through the 1980s, under a managed float, the rupee gradually lost value, trading near PKR 18-20 by the decade’s close. The 1990s saw greater volatility, with the currency moving into the PKR 30-40 range amid political instability, sanctions, and uneven reform. By the early 2000s, the rate was already PKR 50-60, and by the mid-2010s it had crossed PKR 100. The shocks of the 2018 balance-of-payments crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it further, and by mid-2025, the exchange rate has settled around PKR 280-284 to the dollar. This relentless depreciation is more than a macroeconomic trend-it shapes the lives of citizens daily. Each devaluation drives up the cost of imports, fuels inflation, reduces real incomes, and erodes the value of savings, leaving households in a constant struggle to keep pace.

The currency’s story runs parallel to Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating history. At its peak in the mid-2000s, Standard & Poor’s rated the country B+ with a positive outlook, reflecting market optimism during a period of high growth and reform. But the 2008 global financial crisis, energy shortages, recurring fiscal deficits, and political instability eroded that confidence. Ratings slid into deep “junk” territory, reaching CCC+ and Caa3 with negative outlooks from S&P, Fitch, and Moody’s by 2022-2023, signalling severe credit risk. Only in 2025, following fiscal stabilization measures, a rebound in reserves, and a new IMF Extended Fund Facility, did the country climb back to B- with a stable outlook. These shifts are not just symbolic-credit ratings influence borrowing costs, foreign investment flows, and the very perception of Pakistan in global markets.

Through the decades, the economy has experienced contrasting phases. The 1960s stand out as a decade of rapid industrial growth, earning Pakistan recognition as a model for development in Asia. Manufacturing expanded, infrastructure improved, and GDP growth averaged over 6% annually. But the 1970s reversed much of this momentum. Sweeping nationalization under Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto disrupted private enterprise and discouraged investment, while global oil shocks and political unrest compounded the strain. The 1980s brought partial liberalization and heavy inflows of remittances from workers in the Gulf, which stabilized the balance of payments but failed to spark deep structural reform. In the 1990s, attempts at privatization and liberalization under Nawaz Sharif were hampered by corruption allegations, abrupt policy shifts, and nuclear-related sanctions following the 1998 tests. Growth stagnated, and poverty reduction was slow.

The early 2000s marked a high point under Shaukat Aziz’s economic stewardship, with GDP growth peaking at nearly 9% in 2003-04. Foreign reserves swelled, the stock market boomed, and foreign investment increased. Pakistan entered the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, credit ratings improved, and optimism was palpable. Yet beneath the surface, structural weaknesses persisted: a narrow export base dominated by low-value textiles, an underdeveloped tax system with less than 1% of the population paying direct taxes, chronic energy shortages, and overreliance on external borrowing.

By the 2010s, these vulnerabilities were fully exposed. Circular debt in the power sector ballooned, capacity payments to independent power producers became a fiscal albatross, and repeated IMF programs failed to deliver lasting reform. The economy remained import-heavy, vulnerable to commodity price shocks, and increasingly dependent on remittances, which by the early 2020s accounted for more than 8% of GDP. The devastating floods of 2022, combined with political turmoil and a global energy crisis, triggered one of the worst economic meltdowns in Pakistan’s history. Inflation surged above 30%, reserves dipped to barely a few weeks’ worth of imports, and default fears intensified. By 2023, GDP growth had turned negative, and unemployment and poverty were rising sharply.

The turnaround began tentatively in 2024 with the launch of Uraan Pakistan, a five-year roadmap for macroeconomic stabilization, export expansion, digital transformation, infrastructure investment, and climate resilience. Supported by a $7 billion IMF program, significant World Bank commitments, and bilateral support from Gulf and Chinese partners, the government implemented difficult fiscal measures. Subsidy reforms, improved tax collection, and targeted social protection programs began to show results. Inflation fell to single digits by early 2025, reserves climbed to $9.4 billion, and the rupee stabilized. Remittances surged to over $31 billion, the current account deficit narrowed, and a historic primary surplus of around 3% of GDP was achieved. Yet economic sovereignty remains incomplete. The debt-to-GDP ratio, while slightly reduced, still hovers around 65%, and external financing needs for FY 2025-26 exceed $23 billion-almost half the federal budget. The export base remains shallow, with textiles accounting for more than half of total shipments. Services like IT and niche manufacturing in sports goods and surgical instruments show promise but remain small in scale compared to potential.

Compared to regional peers, the contrast is sobering. In 1970, Pakistan’s per capita GDP was higher than that of both India and Bangladesh, and its industrial base was stronger than Vietnam’s. Today, India’s economy is over ten times larger, Bangladesh has overtaken Pakistan in per capita income, and Vietnam-once war-ravaged-has emerged as a manufacturing powerhouse with annual exports exceeding $350 billion. These differences reflect not just policy choices but also governance quality, human capital investment, and integration into global value chains. Economic sovereignty, in its truest sense, requires more than balanced budgets or currency stability. It demands an economy resilient to shocks, self-reliant in essential goods, and capable of sustained, inclusive growth. It means reducing reliance on IMF bailouts, broadening the tax net, investing in renewable energy to end circular debt, and promoting high-value exports through technology, innovation, and skills development. It means making education and healthcare as central to economic planning as fiscal policy. It means ensuring that every rupee borrowed today creates assets that generate returns for decades.

As Pakistan celebrates its 78th Independence Day in 2025, the flags and speeches will stir patriotic pride-but the true measure of independence lies in the economic choices made in the years ahead. By 2047, on its centenary, Pakistan has the opportunity to stand as a nation with debt under 50% of GDP, exports surpassing $100 billion, a diversified energy mix free from capacity payments, a rupee that holds its value, and a population empowered by quality education and healthcare. Achieving that vision will require discipline, political consensus, and a relentless focus on reforms that outlast electoral cycles. Only then will sovereignty extend beyond flags, becoming a lived reality for every citizen.

The writer is a financial expert and can be reached at jawadsaleem.1982@ gmail.com. He tweets @JawadSaleem1982