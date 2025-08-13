40.8 MW Koto Hydropower Project achieves COD

The 40.8 MW Koto Hydropower Project (Koto HPP) has achieved Commercial Operation Date (COD) and is now supplying electricity to Pakistan’s National Grid, the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) announced on Wednesday, according to Gwadar Pro.

According to PEDO, constructed on the Panjkora River, the run-of-river facility will generate an estimated 155 GWh annually, delivering approximately Rs 2.2 billion in revenue through affordable, renewable energy.

Koto HPP is the third PEDO-developed hydropower scheme—alongside the 10.2 MW Jabori HPP in Mansehra and 11.8 MW Karora HPP in Shangla—to reach completion and grid connection in 2025. Collectively, the three projects will contribute “over 320 GWh per year, supporting grid stability, regional economic growth, and Pakistan’s clean energy transition”, as per PEDO.

The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for Koto HPP was executed by the Sichuan–Sarwar–Silian–Chongqing Luyang Joint Venture (JV).

The project, initiated in 2015 with an original completion target of 2020, experienced delays due to COVID-19 restrictions, security considerations, and other unforeseen challenges.

By 2022, more than 90% of civil and electro-mechanical works were complete, paving the way for final commissioning in 2025.

PEDO stated that the project’s commissioning marks “a significant milestone in harnessing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s hydropower potential and delivering sustainable, cost-effective electricity to the nation”.