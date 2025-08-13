Bilawal slams PM Shehbaz for slow progress on Karachi’s water

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for unequal development. He said Punjab enjoys Shehbaz’s fast action, but Karachi faces slow progress. Bilawal spoke at the New Hub Canal inauguration, highlighting Karachi’s long-standing water problems. He said it is unfair for Punjab to get “Shehbaz speed” while Karachi gets “Shehbaz slow.”

He announced Karachi now receives 100 million gallons of water daily from the project. This supply will benefit Central, East, and Kemari districts directly. Bilawal also mentioned plans to help Lyari residents through a prepared PC-1 project. He urged Prime Minister Shehbaz to approve increasing water supply by another 100 million gallons soon.

Bilawal demanded quick completion of the K-IV water project’s remaining phases. He said this step is critical for solving Karachi’s water crisis. He also reminded the government of its promises related to the K-IV project. According to him, fulfilling these promises is necessary for Karachi’s welfare.

He praised the joint work of Sindh’s provincial and local governments. Bilawal said this cooperation benefits the people of Karachi. He also mentioned plans for a public-private partnership to desalinate seawater. This project aims to turn salty seawater into fresh drinking water for the city.

Bilawal urged the federal government to treat Karachi’s water needs with urgency. He emphasized that Karachi’s citizens deserve equal attention and resources. The chairman warned against the ongoing “two-speed” development that harms Karachi. Finally, he called for unity and swift action to resolve this vital issue.