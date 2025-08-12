School Education Dept celebrates I-Day, Marka-e-Haq

The Sindh School Education Department organized a grand ceremony titled “Pakistan Independence Day” in Karachi, as part of the Independence Day and Battle for Truth commemorations. Sindh Minister for Education and Mineral Development, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, attended the event as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the first historic message of the land we belong to is peace. “We possess full capability to respond to any enemy that attempts to disturb our peace or impose war on our country. Bunyan Marsous proved to be the Marka-e-Haq (Battle for Truth), as the greatest right is to protect one’s homeland and one’s people,” he stated.

Commending the students’ enthusiasm, the Minister added, “The purpose of celebrating Independence Day is to express gratitude for the blessing of freedom and to make future generations aware of its importance. It is our duty to treat the spirit of love for the homeland as a trust and pass it on to our coming generations.” He expressed confidence that the abilities of the young generation indicate a bright and promising future for Pakistan, urging students to serve the nation with dedication, particularly by excelling in education. Speaking on regional matters, the Minister remarked, “In India, Modi’s government has become a source of distress for its own people, as it is consumed by extremism and war hysteria. Our armed forces, during the Battle for Truth, demonstrated that peace-loving people also know how to defend themselves effectively, because the real battle is the protection of one’s land and people.”

The ceremony was attended by Sindh School Education Secretary Zahid Ali Abbasi, Special Secretary Syed Junaid, Karachi Schools Director Mirza Arshad Baig, district and taluka officers of Karachi, teachers, and a large number of students. As part of the celebrations, students from government schools across Karachi Division showcased their patriotism through speeches, tableaus, and various performances, receiving enthusiastic applause from the audience. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Zahid Ali Abbasi said, “The participation of government school students in co-curricular activities alongside their academic pursuits is proof that their talents are second to none.” Karachi Schools Director Mirza Arshad Baig and other officials also addressed the gathering.

Separately, the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) marked the 78th Independence Day with a ceremony titled “Marka-e-Haq” at its Monotechnic Institute in Federal B Area, drawing participation from students, faculty, and government officials. Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister and STEVTA Chairperson Junaid Buland attended the event as the chief guest. The event commenced with the recitation of the national anthem and a flag-hoisting ceremony performed by Mr. Junaid Buland. The campus was decorated with national flags, buntings, and banners in green and white, creating a patriotic atmosphere. Students presented national songs and speeches, paying rich tribute to the martyrs of the independence movement and the armed forces. A special prayer was offered for the martyrs, national unity, and the progress of Pakistan.

In his address, Mr. Junaid Buland said “The independence of our country is the fruit of the unparalleled sacrifices of our leaders and people. Even today, our armed forces are rendering sacrifices to safeguard our sovereignty, peace, and security,” he said. He emphasized that the credit for maintaining law and order in Pakistan goes to the bravery and dedication of the Pakistan Army. Highlighting the role of such events, Mr. Junaid Buland remarked that Independence Day celebrations in educational institutions play a vital role in instilling patriotism, selflessness, and the spirit of sacrifice among the youth. “The Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah placed their trust in me by appointing me as STEVTA chairperson. I am working with full dedication to transform STEVTA into an effective platform for skill enhancement. This includes regular visits to institutions, monitoring attendance and performance, and introducing new, market-relevant courses to meet the needs of industries,” he noted.

Following the formal proceedings, Mr. Junaid Buland toured various departments of the institute, inspecting classrooms, laboratories, and workshops. He praised the quality of academic and co-curricular activities and encouraged students to pursue technical education as a means of personal and national development. Principal Sajid Iqbal briefed the chairperson about ongoing training programmers, industry linkages, and student achievements. The event concluded with the presentation of a commemorative shield and a bouquet to the chief guest by the principal, marking the occasion as both a celebration of independence and a reaffirmation of STEVTA’s commitment to vocational and technical excellence.