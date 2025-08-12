Iqra Aziz under fire for controversial comments on daycare

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz is facing heavy backlash over her comments on the brutal assault of a 15-month-old baby at a daycare centre in Noida, India, with many calling her statement “tone-deaf” and “privileged.”

The controversy stems from a disturbing case in Noida, where CCTV footage allegedly showed a daycare maid slapping a toddler, throwing her to the ground and hitting her with a plastic belt while shouting threats.

Police later confirmed the suspect had been arrested and a case registered under relevant laws. The victim’s parents also accused the daycare head of failing to intervene during the attack.

Following the incident, Iqra Aziz posted an Instagram story urging parents not to send children to daycares unless a trusted family member could supervise. She went further, saying parents without such options should “stop bringing these little flowers into this world.” The remarks ignited fierce criticism online. Many social media users accused her of ignoring the struggles of working parents and framing the issue as a parenting failure rather than a criminal act.

One user wrote, “You have the privilege of having your mother around your child. Not everyone has that support. Some mothers work out of necessity, not choice.”

Another added, “Let’s condemn the abuser, not parents who are doing their best. This is privilege speaking.” Critics argued that Aziz’s comments failed to acknowledge economic realities, particularly in countries where two incomes are essential for survival.

Others stressed that while cases like the Noida assault are alarming, not all daycare centres are unsafe and many working families rely on them.