Pakistan cheers US ban on BLA, Majeed Brigade after deadly attacks

Pakistan has welcomed the United States’ decision to designate the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Majeed Brigade as Foreign Terrorist Organisations. The US also added Majeed Brigade as an alias for BLA. The announcement followed Washington’s move to label both groups as threats to global security. The US State Department said the BLA was behind deadly attacks, including the hijacking of a train in March. That incident killed 31 people and held over 300 passengers hostage.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office praised the US action as timely and necessary. The ministry reminded that Pakistan had already declared Majeed Brigade a terrorist group in July 2024. Both BLA and Majeed Brigade have carried out several attacks inside Pakistan. These include the Jaffer Express hijacking and the Khuzdar bus bombing. These attacks caused significant loss of civilian and military lives.

The US first listed BLA as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) group in 2019. Since then, the BLA has continued its violent activities. In 2024, it claimed responsibility for suicide bombings near Karachi airport and the Gwadar Port Authority Complex. The Majeed Brigade was involved in several of these attacks. The US said the new designations will block support and funding to these groups.

Pakistan said it remains committed to fighting terrorism in all its forms. The Foreign Office stated that Pakistan’s efforts have helped regional peace and global security. It highlighted the country’s sacrifices in counter-terrorism operations. Pakistan urged stronger global cooperation to stop terrorism funding and illegal arms flow. It also called for action against support networks linked to groups like the BLA and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The US designations were made under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224. These legal measures will come into force after being published in the Federal Register. The US said the move signals its firm stance against terrorism. Pakistan said it will continue working with global partners to eliminate terror threats.