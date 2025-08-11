West Indies level ODI series with five-wicket win over Pakistan

The West Indies defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling second One Day International (ODI) in Tarouba. Roston Chase and Justin Greaves led the chase after early rain delays shortened the match. This win levels the three-match series at 1-1. The third and final ODI will be played at the same venue on Tuesday. Both teams will fight to claim the series.

West Indies faced a shaky start after losing early wickets. However, Sherfane Rutherford stepped in and played a crucial knock. He scored a quick 45 runs from 33 balls. His aggressive batting helped steady the innings. His performance kept the crowd energized and the scoreboard moving.

Later, Roston Chase took charge during the chase. He scored 49 runs with calm and confidence. Justin Greaves supported him well with an unbeaten 26. They built a strong partnership under pressure. Their smart shot selection brought the target closer with every over.

Chase finished the match in style by hitting a four through cover off Hasan Ali. He celebrated the winning shot with a fist pump. “I’m happy with the win. We had to level the series,” said Chase, who was named man of the match. His all-round performance gave West Indies the upper hand.

The match was played in front of a lively crowd at Tarouba. Rain delays shortened the game, but excitement remained high. With the series now tied, the final match promises high drama. Fans can expect a fierce contest when both teams return to the field on Tuesday.