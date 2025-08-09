Fire breaks out at Spain’s historic Cordoba Mosque-Cathedral

A fire broke out at the historic Cordoba Mosque-Cathedral in Spain, causing alarm among locals and heritage lovers worldwide. The incident occurred on Friday when a floor-cleaning machine reportedly sparked due to a short circuit. Flames quickly spread to nearby areas of the historic structure, triggering an emergency response. Authorities evacuated the building while fire crews worked to control the blaze. Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.

Firefighters responded swiftly and managed to put out the flames before they caused major damage. Police and emergency teams stayed at the site overnight to prevent further risks. Cordoba’s mayor praised the firefighters for their fast and effective action. He said their timely response avoided a potential disaster. Officials are continuing to assess the damage to the structure.

امس، احترق جزء كبير من مسجد مدينة قرطبة الأسبانية

أهم معلم سياحي في المدينة بالكامل pic.twitter.com/bDb3CyG2Gi — Mostafa (@mokatia) August 9, 2025

The Mosque-Cathedral is one of Spain’s most famous landmarks and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It was originally built as a mosque in the 8th century and later converted into a cathedral. Today, it stands as a unique blend of Islamic and Christian architecture. Locally, it is known as the Mezquita-Catedral de Córdoba. The building is visited by thousands of tourists every year.

Shortly after the fire, images and videos of the flames circulated widely on social media. Many users expressed concern over the safety of the historic site. Officials acted quickly to calm public fears and promised a full investigation. By Saturday, the building was reopened to visitors. However, the section affected by the fire remains closed for repairs.

This incident has once again raised awareness about the need to protect cultural heritage sites. Experts warn that even small accidents can cause lasting damage. Local authorities are reviewing safety measures at the site to avoid future incidents. The public is being urged to stay alert and report any unusual activity. Meanwhile, restoration teams will continue their work to preserve this iconic monument.