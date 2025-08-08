US imposes tariffs on one-kilo gold bar imports

The United States has announced new tariffs on imports of one-kilo gold bars, marking a significant shift in trade policy that could affect the global precious metals market. The decision, outlined in a letter from Customs and Border Protection dated July 31, reclassifies one-kilo and 100-ounce gold bars under a customs code that makes them subject to tariff levels.

Officials believe this measure could directly impact Switzerland, which stands as the world’s largest hub for gold refining and export. The reclassification may increase costs for importers and reshape trade flows between major gold markets. Additionally, industry experts warn that the move could create price fluctuations for gold buyers and sellers globally.

Switzerland refines a significant share of the world’s gold, often in kilo-bar form, which is a preferred format for investors and banks. With these new tariffs, US buyers may need to seek alternative sources or adjust their purchasing strategies to avoid higher costs.

Market analysts predict that the decision could lead to stronger competition among gold suppliers outside Switzerland, while also encouraging more domestic refining within the United States. The change could also influence how gold is traded on international exchanges, depending on how other nations respond.

The tariff move reflects a broader push by the US government to use trade measures as a tool to regulate imports and strengthen domestic industries. However, it remains unclear whether other precious metals might face similar import restrictions in the near future.