India’s government is preparing for possible conflict by approving a massive purchase of advanced weapons worth Rs 67,000 crore. The defense ministry has authorized buying 87 armed drones and over 110 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. This move signals a strong push to strengthen India’s military capabilities in the region.

In addition to drones and missiles, the defense ministry approved buying thermal imager-based driver night sights for the army and autonomous surface vessels for the navy. The BrahMos fire control system and launchers are also part of the procurement plan. The Indian Air Force will receive mountain radars and upgrades for its Spider weapon systems.

The ministry also allocated funds for acquiring remotely piloted aircraft and maintaining transport aircraft like the C-17 and C-130J. Furthermore, annual maintenance for the long-range S-400 air defense missile system has been approved. These steps show India’s focus on modernizing and maintaining its advanced military equipment.

Military experts believe this heavy weapons buildup reflects India’s failure in operational readiness. The need to repair the S-400 system is seen as proof of vulnerabilities exposed in possible conflict with Pakistan. Experts warn that this buildup signals preparations for aggression against Pakistan.

Despite India’s actions, Pakistan has shown strong military resilience. In recent confrontations, Pakistan inflicted significant losses on Indian forces, proving that any aggression will be met with a firm response. This ongoing arms race increases tensions and raises concerns about regional stability.

Overall, India’s large-scale purchase highlights escalating military tensions in South Asia. The move to acquire high-tech weapons indicates readiness for potential conflict, while Pakistan remains alert and prepared to defend itself. The situation calls for cautious diplomacy to avoid further escalation.