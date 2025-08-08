FBR transfers over 90 senior officers nationwide

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has carried out a major reshuffle, transferring more than 90 officers from Pakistan Customs and Inland Revenue. The move includes changes in top positions such as Member Customs Operations and Member Customs Policy. This large-scale restructuring comes just a week after another massive round of transfers involving hundreds of officers across the department.

Among the changes, Wajid Ali has been appointed as Member Customs Operations, while Arshad Jawad will now serve as Member Customs Policy. Muhammad Ali Raza has been posted as Chief Collector Appraisement Lahore, replacing previous officials. Several other senior officers from grade 19 to 22 have also been reassigned to new roles, signaling a broad shift in FBR’s leadership.

The reshuffle impacts both the customs and inland revenue divisions significantly. A total of 36 customs officers from grades 19 to 22 have been transferred, alongside 57 inland revenue officers from grades 19 to 20. The changes aim to improve departmental efficiency and address operational priorities.

Chief Collector Customs Appraisement, Rabab Sikandar, has also been reassigned as Director General Customs Intelligence. Several collectors and directors within the customs division, along with multiple inland revenue officials, are now taking charge of their new posts. These moves are expected to bring fresh momentum to FBR’s operational strategy.

This is not the first major shake-up in recent weeks. On August 1, FBR transferred and appointed 252 officers from grades 17 to 22, marking one of the largest administrative overhauls in recent years. The current changes continue that momentum, affecting senior decision-makers across the board.

With these appointments, FBR appears focused on streamlining its operations, enhancing tax collection efforts, and tightening customs enforcement. The large number of transfers within a short span underscores the government’s push for stronger revenue administration and anti-smuggling measures.