ECNEC clears Rs1.5tr projects in record time

In a surprising move, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved 27 development projects worth over Rs1.5 trillion during a brief two-hour meeting on Thursday. Most of these projects focus on Sindh and Balochistan, covering energy, infrastructure, education, health, and environmental initiatives. However, the rapid approvals have raised concerns about the level of scrutiny and compliance with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) National Fiscal Pact conditions. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting, emphasizing the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and long-term stability.

Major infrastructure plans include the long-delayed Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6), now approved at Rs363 billion—over double its original 2020 cost. This motorway is the only missing link in Pakistan’s north-south highway network and a top priority for the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP). The government is considering allowing Chinese firms to construct the entire stretch, with partial funding from the Islamic Development Bank. Several Sindh-specific projects worth Rs86 billion were also cleared, reflecting political budget negotiations between the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Significant road upgrades in Balochistan also received the green light, including three sections of the dangerous N-25, commonly called the “killer road.” The dualisation of the Karachi-Quetta-Chaman route will cost Rs415 billion, with substantial allocations already made for this fiscal year. Additionally, the Karoro Wadh and Khuzdar-Chaman sections will receive Rs133 billion, and the Khuzdar-Kuchlak stretch is allocated Rs99 billion. These projects aim to improve safety and connectivity in one of Pakistan’s most underdeveloped regions.

Environmental and energy projects also featured prominently in the approvals. The Green Pakistan Programme, which focuses on forest restoration and biodiversity, was expanded to Rs122.2 billion, with major shares going to Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The 16MW Naltar Hydropower Project was approved for Rs10.6 billion, while Balochistan’s Kachhi Plains will benefit from a Rs17 billion flood management plan. The Higher Education Development programme, the Prime Minister’s Pakistan Fund for Education, and Punjab’s laptop scheme were also sanctioned, collectively receiving over Rs62 billion.

Urban development projects in Punjab gained attention, including a Rs49.3 billion upgrade to Lahore’s sewerage system and a Rs12 billion controlled access corridor between key city interchanges. Roads from Sargodha to Mianwali, Gujranwala to M-2, and Sanghar to the National Highway also secured funding, despite some violating IMF fiscal conditions due to federal cost-sharing. Meanwhile, the Sindh Coastal Highway and Mehran Highway upgrades will enhance intercity transport in the province, with combined costs exceeding Rs78 billion.

Lastly, the reconstruction of the National Highway N-5 under the Resilient Recovery and Reconstruction Framework was approved at Rs165 billion, with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank providing 85% of the funding. Other approvals include the rehabilitation of Jhaljao-Bela Road, the Rohri-Guddu Barrage road upgrade, and the Pakistan Raises Revenue Programme. While these projects promise economic and connectivity benefits, the speed of their clearance has drawn scrutiny over transparency and fiscal responsibility.