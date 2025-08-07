Flying Taxis to launch in Japan by 2027

Japan is preparing to introduce electric flying taxis by 2027, marking a major step forward in modern transportation. All Nippon Airways (ANA) and California-based Joby Aviation have joined hands to bring over 100 five-seater air taxis into service. These taxis will be able to carry a pilot and four passengers, flying at speeds of up to 320 km/h. Officials believe this new travel option will drastically reduce travel time in Tokyo and beyond.

The main route planned for these air taxis is between Narita and Haneda airports and central Tokyo. Normally, this trip takes over an hour by car or train. However, Joby’s electric aircraft will cut this travel time down to just 15 minutes. This innovation not only promises speed but also aims to ease traffic congestion in one of the world’s busiest cities.

Moreover, ANA and Joby aim to make the flying taxi service affordable for the public. Although the final prices are still under discussion, both companies are working to ensure the service remains within reach of most people. A public demonstration of the aircraft is also planned for October at the Osaka Expo, creating excitement among locals and travelers alike.

Joby’s aircraft are designed to take off like helicopters and fly like airplanes. Importantly, they produce zero emissions and create very little noise during operation. This means they can offer fast and clean travel without disturbing the environment or the people on the ground. The aircraft’s eco-friendly design is a key part of Japan’s future-focused transport plan.

While other companies in the flying taxi market have faced setbacks, ANA and Joby remain confident. In fact, Joby CEO JoeBen Bevirt called Japan a perfect launchpad for this new era in air travel. He believes that the country’s advanced technology and forward-thinking culture will support the success of flying taxis in the years to come.