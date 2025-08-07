NEPRA approves electricity price cut across Pakistan

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a reduction in electricity prices across Pakistan, including Karachi. The cut will not apply to lifeline and prepaid consumers. This decision comes as good news for millions of electricity users nationwide.

NEPRA approved a decrease of Rs 1.89 per unit under the quarterly adjustment for the period from April to June 2025. The authority has sent this decision to the federal government for implementation. The price cut will cover August to October 2025.

The reduction applies to all distribution companies, including K-Electric, benefiting electricity consumers throughout the country. NEPRA estimates that consumers will receive relief amounting to Rs 5.587 billion during this period.

The regulator held hearings on August 4 after distribution companies requested the price reduction as part of the quarterly adjustment. However, the discount does not cover lifeline and prepaid users, who will continue to pay current rates.

This decision aims to ease the financial burden on electricity users amid rising costs. It reflects NEPRA’s commitment to balancing consumer relief with energy sector sustainability.