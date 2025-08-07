Punjab overhauls 66-year-old property tax system

Previously, property tax was calculated based on the Annual Rental Value (ARV), where excise inspectors estimated rental income to determine taxes. This method often led to underreporting, human error, and biased assessments. However, the new Capital Value (CV) system will use fixed criteria like land size and notified rates, reducing manipulation and subjectivity in the process.

Backed by research from the Lahore School of Economics, the reform shows that using capital value instead of rental value can increase tax collection even with lower rates. Several international organizations, including the World Bank and GIZ, supported the transition. Their involvement adds strength to the reform’s economic model and credibility to the strategy.

To make this change smoother, the Excise and Taxation Department is digitizing property valuation records and aligning them with the Board of Revenue’s data. Nearly five million properties across the province are being reclassified in this process. Additionally, an IT task force has been set up to support the entire digital shift.

A major feature of the reform is the introduction of an online self-assessment system. Property owners will now be able to file their tax returns themselves, which will help ensure greater public trust and voluntary compliance. Moreover, properties worth less than Rs5 million will be exempted from property tax, protecting low-income families from financial pressure.

Even though some internal resistance exists from officials losing discretionary powers, the government is offering performance-based incentives and whistleblower rewards. This step encourages accountability and transparency, making the property tax system fairer and more efficient for all citizens in Punjab.