Pakistan sees big Farm, Livestock growth

Pakistan’s Ministry of Planning has officially released the results of the 7th Agriculture Census, the first in 14 years. The census, conducted in 2024, shows major increases in cultivated land, livestock numbers, and agricultural households. This is also the country’s first digitally integrated agricultural census, using modern tools to ensure accuracy. Officials say the data will support policy planning, resource allocation, and rural development.

According to the census, agriculture-related households have grown to 11.7 million, up from 8.3 million in 2010. Meanwhile, the total cultivated area has reached 52.8 million acres, marking an increase of over 10 million acres in just over a decade. Around 79% of this land is irrigated, mainly by canals and tube wells, reflecting better water management infrastructure.

The livestock sector has also shown remarkable growth. The census recorded 251 million animals, including 95.8 million goats, 55.8 million cows, 47.7 million buffaloes, and 44.5 million sheep. Lesser but still significant numbers include 1.5 million camels and 4.8 million donkeys. Since 2006, livestock numbers have grown at an average annual rate of 3.18%, supporting both domestic needs and rural livelihoods.

This year’s census was carried out using real-time digital mapping, geo-tagging, and automated data systems. The Planning Ministry called this a “historic milestone” in national data collection. The effort was part of the government’s “Uraan Pakistan” plan to make Pakistan a $3 trillion economy by 2047 under the “5Es” framework (Exports, E-Pakistan, Energy, Environment, and Equity).

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal praised the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics for making the process more transparent and efficient. He stressed the importance of data-driven decisions for the agriculture sector, which plays a central role in the GDP, exports, and employment. Officials believe the results will help strengthen food security, improve productivity, and modernize rural infrastructure in the years ahead.