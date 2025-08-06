Over half of Pakistan’s bureaucrats own property in Portugal

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed that more than 50 percent of Pakistan’s bureaucrats have purchased property in Portugal and are now seeking citizenship there. He shared this information in a post on social media, raising serious concerns about the wealth and lifestyle of retired government officials.

He further alleged that these senior bureaucrats have embezzled billions of rupees during their careers in public service. Now, many of them are living peaceful and luxurious lives abroad, far away from accountability. This trend, he said, reflects the deep-rooted corruption in the country’s administrative system.

Khawaja Asif also revealed that one of the closest bureaucrats to former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had received nearly four billion rupees as wedding gifts for his daughters. That individual, too, is now enjoying a comfortable retirement outside Pakistan, without any apparent legal consequences.

Meanwhile, Asif drew a sharp contrast between politicians and bureaucrats, stating that politicians are left with mere “leftovers.” He claimed that politicians do not have the luxury of owning foreign property or holding dual citizenship because they must stay in the country to contest elections.

These statements have sparked public debate and criticism, especially regarding the role of accountability institutions. As the issue gains traction online, citizens are demanding more transparency, investigations, and reforms to prevent such misuse of power in the future.