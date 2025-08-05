Charles Dobara admires Arif Lohar, invites fans to his concert

Film producer Charles Dobara has surprised many by expressing deep admiration for Pakistani folk music legend Arif Lohar.

In a video posted on Instagram, Dobara personally invited fans to join Lohar at a London event. The clip begins with Dobara speaking warmly about Lohar’s musical journey and heritage in the Punjabi folk tradition. Dobara told his viewers: “You may know of the renowned Pakistani singer Arif Lohar. His story is truly captivating. “He comes from a family of eight brothers, and his father, Alam Lohar, instilled the Punjabi folk singing tradition in him.”

Dobara pointed out that Arif Lohar often refers to his father in interviews, which are typically conducted in Urdu. Adding a personal touch, he shared that Lohar’s three sons, Assam, Aamir and Alam, now perform alongside him on stage. Dobara’s admiration was evident throughout the video, especially during a heart-warming moment he shared with the singer.

Dobara told him: “Don’t worry, just sing, I’ll do all the work. All you have to do is say ‘Ahh’.” In the caption, he praised Lohar’s humility and kindness, clearly moved by his presence and personality. Dobara wrote under the video: “Look at this wonderful man, look at his warmth and his compassion for others. “Watch his face when I say ‘He’s been in 45 films’; he looks down in humility, and he’s thinking ‘How does this guy know?’ What a great and talented man.” The concert, scheduled for August 17, 2025, in London, is being organised by Samara Events UK, with tickets available online.

Dobara also announced his attendance at the Arbaeen event at Marble Arch before heading to the musical performance. He made it clear he’s not being paid for promoting the show or affiliated with any sponsor or media company. Dobara added: “No music promoter, firm, social media platform, or organisation has ever paid me.” He emphasised that he lives off his savings and acts independently: “No one can sway my decisions.” Dobara attributed his motivations to his documentary Salvation for Love, which explores spiritual purpose and community engagement. In the comments, fans praised both Arif Lohar and Charles Dobara’s efforts, with many expressing admiration and childhood memories of the singer. The upcoming event is expected to be a celebration of culture, legacy and timeless Punjabi folk music.