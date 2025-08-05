‘Pakistan Idol’ set to return after 10 years

Pakistan Idol is returning more than a decade after its original run ended, bringing fresh energy and big names to the iconic show.

The singing competition is being revived by MHL Global, which recently acquired format rights from Fremantle, the international distributor of the Idol franchise. The new season is set to premiere with a high-profile judging panel featuring Fawad Khan, Zeb Bangash, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Bilal Maqsood. The show originally aired on an entertainment from December 2013 to April 2014 and became a pop culture moment in Pakistan. Its only season crowned Lahore-based singer Zamad Baig as the winner after an intense finale that drew over one million votes.

The previous judging panel included Bushra Ansari, Hadiqa Kiani, and Ali Azmat, who brought a mix of criticism and encouragement to the platform. This time, the strategy is far more ambitious.

MHL Global plans to broadcast the show across five different television networks, a move no other Idol version worldwide has attempted before. The aim is to reach audiences from all linguistic and regional backgrounds, uniting the country through shared musical discovery.?Zoya Merchant, director of MHL Global, said: “Pakistan has incredible musical talent and this platform will not only spotlight it nationwide but elevate it to the global stage.”

She also described the revival as “a cultural movement,” rather than just a return to televised entertainment.

Fremantle’s support for the project signals confidence in Pakistan’s potential to sustain large-scale reality formats. By assembling a judging panel with crossover appeal – spanning pop, qawwali and folk – the show appears poised to attract audiences across generations. The revival also comes at a time when reality-based music content is making a global comeback, driven by digital participation and social media influence. While no premiere date has been announced yet, buzz around the return of Pakistan Idol is already building across local entertainment platforms. Whether this reboot can match the original’s cultural impact remains to be seen, but all signs point toward a high-stakes and high-profile return.