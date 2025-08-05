Gilgit-Chitral road underwater for 5 days after floods

The Gilgit-Chitral road in Gilgit-Baltistan remains closed five days after severe flooding submerged a 2,000-foot section. Heavy rains and glacial floods triggered a river diversion that washed away part of the road at Gopis Khatam in Ghizer district. Officials said this has cut off land connectivity between Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral, affecting travel and transport in the region.

Deputy Director of Disaster Management Authority, Ghufranullah Baig, explained that heavy debris and rocks blocked the road and delayed repairs. He said restoration work is ongoing, but difficult terrain and rising floodwaters are slowing progress. Machinery is being brought in, but its delivery is challenging due to the remote location. Officials expect the repair to take several more days.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Rs4 billion for flood damage mapping and reconstruction in Gilgit-Baltistan. He visited the region to assess the situation and distribute relief funds to affected residents. The recent floods have caused widespread damage, especially after deadly landslides near Babusar on July 21.

The floods have claimed at least 10 lives, mostly tourists, with 10 to 15 people still missing. Additionally, a glacier burst in Bagrot Valley killed one person and injured another last Friday. Floods also damaged irrigation channels in Ghizer and Hunza, threatening water supply for over 50,000 forest trees.

Overall, Gilgit-Baltistan faces serious infrastructure challenges due to extreme weather events since June. Authorities continue rescue, relief, and repair efforts despite difficult conditions. The region’s connectivity and environmental stability remain at risk until full restoration is complete.