Over 335,000 Pakistanis leave in first half of 2025

Pakistan has seen a sharp rise in emigration during the first six months of 2025. Around 335,000 Pakistanis left the country seeking better opportunities abroad. This surge is driven by rising unemployment, economic instability, and low wages. Among those leaving are highly educated and skilled professionals, including doctors and nurses. The health sector is especially affected as medical staff move overseas for better pay and work conditions.

According to Gulf News, many nurses are migrating in large numbers for safer work environments and career growth. Gulf countries, the UK, and Canada attract Pakistani nurses with better salaries and professional benefits.

This trend has worsened the pressure on Pakistan’s already strained healthcare system. Data shows nurses made up 5.8% of highly skilled emigrants in 2024. Pakistan needs over 700,000 nurses for its large population but had only 117,000 registered nurses as of 2020.

The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment reports that 727,381 skilled professionals left Pakistan in 2024. In the first half of 2025 alone, about 336,000 people have emigrated.

Many leave through private channels, so official government records may underestimate the true numbers. Authorities warn that this brain drain could impact key sectors including health and technology.

Experts stress that without improvements in job availability and wages, the outflow of skilled workers will continue. This ongoing migration trend challenges Pakistan’s economic growth and service delivery.

Officials are urged to create policies that retain talent and improve working conditions across sectors. Otherwise, the country risks a deeper shortage of professionals vital for its development.