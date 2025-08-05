DRF warns of growing WhatsApp account theft

The Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) has issued a warning about a growing scam targeting WhatsApp users in Pakistan. Scammers are making fake calls pretending to be delivery riders or Higher Education Commission (HEC) officials. They ask victims to share verification codes, which then compromise their WhatsApp accounts. DRF reported multiple cases of such fraud since early 2025, urging users to be cautious and not share codes with anyone.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in Pakistan, with over 52 million users. This popularity makes it a prime target for scammers who use advanced tactics, including AI, to trick people. Victims often receive calls claiming urgent need to verify educational degrees or confirm deliveries. DRF advises users to verify caller identity through official company numbers before sharing any information.

To protect themselves, DRF recommends turning on two-factor authentication and regularly checking linked devices on WhatsApp. Users should immediately remove any unknown devices. Additionally, the foundation encourages reporting scam calls to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority at 0800-55055. For help, victims can contact DRF’s Digital Security Helpline at 0800-39393 for guidance on recovering hacked accounts and preventing future breaches.

Since January 2025, DRF has received 233 reports of scam calls. Other scams include JazzCash impersonation, fake kidnapping calls demanding ransom, and phishing links that hack social media accounts. DRF continues to raise awareness and assist victims by guiding them on legal action and digital security best practices.

DRF’s Digital Security Helpline Lead Hyra Basit emphasized the need for stronger data protection laws. She highlighted how evolving scams pose serious risks and called for easy public reporting mechanisms. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s cybercrime authorities have recently cracked down on illegal call centers and warned the public about massive data breaches, underscoring the importance of digital vigilance.