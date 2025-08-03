Rawalpindi on high alert ahead of monsoon rains

Rawalpindi authorities have cancelled all leaves for Rescue 1122 staff as emergency preparations intensify ahead of the next monsoon spell forecast to begin on August 5. Pre-deployment of rescue teams and equipment at key points across the district has already been completed to ensure a swift response to potential flooding or related emergencies.

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned that the sixth wave of monsoon rains could trigger heavy downpours in several districts. Recent rainfall has been reported in Rawalpindi, Murree, Lahore, Chakwal, Bahawalnagar, and other areas. More showers are expected over the next 24 hours, increasing the flood risk across the region.

To improve response and communication, a 24/7 emergency control room has been established in Rawalpindi. It is actively monitoring weather updates, Nullah Lai water levels, and other risks in real-time. Coordination between local departments and emergency agencies has also been reinforced to manage critical situations more effectively.

Emergency vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, boats, and water rescue units are now in full working condition. Additionally, community emergency response teams have been activated in sensitive areas to help with early evacuation, basic medical aid, and public awareness campaigns during the rain spell.

So far this year, monsoon-related incidents in Punjab have claimed 162 lives and left 571 people injured. A total of 214 houses and 121 livestock have also been damaged or lost. These figures underline the urgency of current preparations by district and provincial authorities.

Officials have urged citizens to stay away from power lines and open drains during rainfall. Residents are also advised to keep rooftop drains unclogged and call 1122 in case of emergencies. Public awareness and timely action are key to minimizing damage during the upcoming rains.