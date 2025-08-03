Strong earthquake hits Kuril islands, no tsunami alert

KURIL ISLANDS, August 3, 2025 — A powerful earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale struck Russia’s Kuril Islands on Sunday, shaking the region but causing no tsunami threat. The tremor, which originated at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, was strong enough to be felt in nearby areas but no damage has been reported so far.

Initially, some monitoring agencies recorded the magnitude slightly lower at 6.35, but later revised it upward. The United States Geological Survey and Pacific Tsunami Warning System both estimated the quake at a magnitude of 7.0. Despite the strength of the tremor, authorities confirmed there was no tsunami warning issued.

The Kuril Islands, located in a seismically active region between Russia and Japan, frequently experience earthquakes due to tectonic activity. Local officials remain on high alert but reassured residents that the situation is stable and no immediate danger exists. Emergency services have not reported any casualties or property damage yet.

Interestingly, scientists have suggested that a recent quake in the Kamchatka region may have triggered volcanic activity in a nearby dormant volcano. The volcano reportedly erupted for the first time in 600 years, although detailed studies are still underway to confirm this connection.

Authorities continue to monitor the region closely for aftershocks or any changes in volcanic behavior. They urged residents to stay informed through official channels and avoid spreading unverified news. Emergency preparedness teams remain active in the area to respond to any unexpected developments.

Overall, despite the high magnitude, the absence of a tsunami warning and lack of visible damage have provided some relief to residents. Scientists say this event is a reminder of the constant seismic risks faced by island communities in the Pacific Ring of Fire.