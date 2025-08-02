Atiqa Odho’s marriage at risk over drama addiction

Senior Pakistani actress Atiqa Odho has revealed that her marriage is currently facing challenges. In a recent interview on a private TV channel, she spoke about her growing habit of watching Pakistani dramas with great interest. She said, “These days, I watch dramas almost every day and have developed a habit of spending a lot of time on them.”

Atiqa explained that her husband is upset because she spends so much time watching dramas that she does not have enough time to talk to him. She said, “My relationship is at risk because he feels I am constantly busy with dramas and neglecting our conversations.”

Atiqa Odho’s personal life has seen ups and downs. She married for the first time at the age of 15, but that marriage lasted only 10 years. Later, she chose to marry again, but that second marriage also ended unsuccessfully. After these two failed marriages, she tied the knot with Dr. Samar Ali Khan in June 2012.

Dr. Samar Ali Khan is a well-known figure who served as a member of the Sindh Assembly from 2013 to 2018. Despite their public lives, Atiqa’s recent comments highlight the personal struggles she is currently experiencing in her marriage.