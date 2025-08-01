PCB bans use of ‘Pakistan’ in private leagues

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to ban the use of Pakistan’s name in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) and all similar unofficial leagues. The decision was taken by the PCB Board of Directors to protect the integrity and official status of the national brand.

According to sources, no team or franchise can use the name “Pakistan” in any private cricket league without formal approval from the PCB. This decision comes amid rising concerns over unofficial events affecting Pakistan’s cricket image. The board has now made its permission mandatory for any such representation.

However, players participating in the ongoing tournament in England under the “Pakistan Champions” name will still be allowed to play the final match. The PCB clarified that this would be a one-time allowance and not a precedent for future tournaments.

The decision follows India’s refusal to participate in the WCL, which created a diplomatic and regulatory challenge. PCB officials feared that continued participation under the national name in such leagues could lead to reputational damage for Pakistan cricket on the international stage.

By restricting the use of its name, the PCB aims to maintain control over national representation and prevent the dilution of official branding. Officials emphasized that this step is necessary to ensure that only recognized, board-sanctioned teams represent Pakistan in domestic and international competitions.