Thousands of Afghans rush to apply for Qatar jobs

Thousands of Afghans have rushed to apply for job opportunities in Qatar after the Taliban government signed a new recruitment deal with the Gulf state. Under the agreement, Qatar will hire 3,100 Afghan workers for various roles, including drivers, cooks, mechanics, cleaners, and electricians. Applications began on Tuesday, and by Wednesday, more than 8,500 people had registered from Kabul and nearby areas. The government expects over 15,000 people to register across the country in the coming days.

The Taliban officials believe this deal will reduce unemployment and help ease widespread poverty in Afghanistan. Labour ministry spokesperson Samiullah Ibrahimi said the application centres were filled with hopefuls carrying passports, ID cards, and skill certificates. In Herat, nearly 2,000 people lined up on Wednesday for just a few hundred available positions. Meanwhile, Kandahar saw over 1,000 applicants vying for 375 job slots allocated to the region.

Afghanistan is facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with the unemployment rate over 13% and nearly half the population living in poverty. Many educated citizens, like Mohammad Qasim with a university degree, are applying for basic jobs abroad due to the lack of opportunities at home. “I tried hard to find work, but there is nothing,” said Qasim, who applied to be a cleaner. He added, “At least in Qatar, I will earn something.”

Qatar, which has maintained ties with the Taliban since hosting their political office during the US-led war, is among the few countries engaging diplomatically with Afghanistan’s current rulers. Talks are also in progress with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Oman, and Russia for similar employment deals. Deputy PM Abdul Ghani Baradar said such international efforts will have a “positive impact” on the country’s struggling economy.

Although grateful for the opportunities, applicants remain concerned about their rights and living conditions in Qatar. The Gulf country has faced criticism in the past over migrant worker treatment but has recently introduced labour reforms. These include ending the controversial kafala system, which gave employers control over workers’ movements. However, details on Afghan workers’ accommodations and protections are yet to be released by the authorities.

Still, many Afghans are eager to leave. “Our country has too many problems,” said Mohammad Hanif, a skilled car mechanic and cook. He travelled from Badghis to Herat, hopeful for a better future abroad. Like many others, he thanked Qatar for offering jobs and urged other Arab nations to follow suit, especially as deportations from Iran and Pakistan have left thousands in urgent need of income.