Azma Bokhari: May 9 verdict Is a wake-up call

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari welcomed the recent anti-terrorism court verdict against several senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, calling it a powerful message against political violence and attacks on state institutions.

Speaking after the court decision, Bokhari said the judgment would force future agitators to “think several times” before engaging in acts of political violence. She warned that terrorism under the guise of activism must come to an end.

Her statement followed the sentencing of PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Zartaj Gul, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza to 10 years in prison for their roles in the May 9, 2023 unrest, when government buildings and military installations were targeted. Junaid Afzal Sahi received a three-year sentence.

Bokhari emphasized that the May 9 incident marked the last failed attempt to use force for political gain, and said the verdict should spark national reflection on democratic boundaries and accountability.

In total, 108 of the 185 accused were convicted in the case, while 77 were acquitted, including prominent figures Fawad Chaudhry and Zain Qureshi, son of Shah Mahmood Qureshi. In a separate case, 60 out of 67 were convicted.

Meanwhile, PTI has moved the Lahore High Court seeking permission to hold a rally on August 5 at Minar-e-Pakistan, indicating continued political mobilization despite recent legal setbacks.