PCB chairman calls emergency meeting to address key cricket issues

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has urgently convened a meeting of the Governing Board, which is scheduled to be held at 8 PM tonight, according to board sources.

This emergency session, confirmed by 24NewsHD TV channel, comes amid growing concerns over Pakistan’s recent cricketing developments. The meeting is expected to address several pressing matters related to team performance and future planning.

Sources say the Governing Board will discuss internal management challenges, selection committee decisions, and upcoming international commitments. The agenda might also include reviewing coaching strategies and evaluating captaincy roles in different formats.

Additionally, discussions on structural reforms within the PCB may take place during the meeting. These could involve changes in domestic cricket setup, improved training infrastructure, and financial planning for upcoming tournaments.

The meeting also follows criticism from fans and analysts over Pakistan’s inconsistent results in major events. As a result, the board is under pressure to introduce concrete steps and policy shifts for better outcomes.

Updates regarding the meeting’s decisions are expected later tonight or tomorrow morning. Cricket enthusiasts and stakeholders are keenly waiting for clarity on what direction Pakistan cricket will take in the coming months.