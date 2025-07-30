Massive earthquake triggers tsunami in Russia’s far East

A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, causing a tsunami and damaging buildings in the region. The quake, which was felt across the Pacific, prompted tsunami warnings and mass evacuations in countries including Japan, Hawaii, and Ecuador. Authorities reported waves as high as 4 meters crashing into parts of Kamchatka.

Soon after the quake, Japan issued a high-level tsunami warning, urging coastal residents to move to higher ground. Sirens echoed across towns along the eastern seaboard, and fishing boats left harbors to avoid damage. Meanwhile, evacuation drills were seen in Hokkaido, and officials confirmed there were no reported irregularities at any nuclear power plants, including the Fukushima plant.

Hawaii’s emergency management department also ordered evacuations from low-lying coastal areas, warning of destructive waves. The US Tsunami Warning Center confirmed that waves reaching over 3 meters could impact several countries including Chile and the Solomon Islands. The US President also issued a public alert urging coastal residents to stay safe and updated.

In Kamchatka, several people were injured while fleeing their homes, with one woman reportedly jumping out of a window in panic. Emergency services confirmed partial flooding at a local port and a fish factory in Severo-Kurilsk. While a kindergarten was damaged, no fatalities were reported, and most structures remained intact.

Experts say this was the strongest quake in the region since 1952, though shaking intensity was slightly lower than expected due to the depth and epicenter location. Aftershocks are ongoing but are not expected to intensify. Officials assured that the situation remains under control as monitoring continues across the region.