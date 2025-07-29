Free museum entry in Sindh from Aug 1 to 14

As part of Pakistan’s 2025 Independence Day festivities, the Sindh government has announced free public access to all museums and cultural sites across the province from August 1 to 14. The initiative, led by the Sindh Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Department, aims to promote heritage awareness and patriotic spirit among citizens. The announcement came following a high-level meeting chaired by Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah on the directives of the Chief Minister.

The theme for this year’s celebrations is “Marka-e-Haq”, a tribute to Pakistan’s military response to India during the recent conflict known as Operation Banyanum Marsoos. The theme commemorates the resilience and unity shown by the nation following the May missile exchange, which ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. As a gesture of cultural solidarity, the department is making museums, heritage sites, and art galleries open to the public free of charge.

The list of accessible museums includes iconic landmarks such as Quaid-i-Azam House Museum, Mohenjo Daro, Banbhore Museum, and the Sindh Provincial Museum in Hyderabad. Lesser-known yet culturally rich locations like Mukhi House, Marvi Cultural Centre, and Umarkot Fort Museum are also part of the initiative. In addition, archaeological treasures like Kot Diji Fort, Shah Jahan Mosque, and Bhanbhore will be free to explore during this period.

Adding to the celebration, a 50% discount will be offered on all cultural department publications, including books and guides. Tourists will also enjoy free entry to government-run recreational sites. Art lovers can visit galleries like Sambara Art Gallery Karachi, Zafar Kazmi Art Gallery Hyderabad, and Mehran Arts Council Gallery without charge. The Archives Gallery in Karachi, housing rare manuscripts and historical photos, will also be open to all.

Moreover, grand musical events will be hosted in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur, featuring performances by top Pakistani singers. These cultural shows aim to bring people together under the national flag and celebrate with lighting installations, music, and heritage displays. Officials say this initiative marks a new era of public engagement with Pakistan’s historical and cultural legacy.