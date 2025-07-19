PTI faces internal revolt over Senate ticket dispute

Deep divisions have emerged within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the controversial distribution of Senate election tickets, with party organizers threatening protests if their demands are not met.

PTI’s organizational office-bearers publicly demanded that Irfan Saleem be awarded the Senate ticket from Peshawar. At a press conference, they warned that failure to fulfill this demand would result in demonstrations outside the Provincial Assembly, the Chief Minister’s House, and the residences of sitting MPAs.

Labeling the decision to deny Irfan Saleem a ticket as a betrayal of party ideology, the PTI workers said the move had angered long-time party loyalists. “Irfan Saleem will remain in the race – his nomination will not be withdrawn under any circumstances,” they declared.

The office-bearers further stated, “We hope the party leadership will accept our legitimate demands. If not, we will stage a sit-in outside the Chief Minister’s House, enter the Red Zone, and surround the assembly building on the day of the Senate election. No MPA will be allowed to enter the house to cast their vote. We will also protest outside the homes of those who attempt to vote.”

Accusing the leadership of sidelining genuine party workers, they said, “This is an ideological battle that was initiated by PTI founder Imran Khan – and we intend to finish it.”

They strongly criticized the candidate selection process, alleging that tickets were being granted not to dedicated party members, but to wealthy individuals – referred to as “ATMs.” “The party and its workers are being betrayed by rewarding these financial backers,” they said.

They reaffirmed that Irfan Saleem would not withdraw from the race and denounced what they described as efforts to strip public representatives of their right to contest. “Those currently seated in power have betrayed the grassroots workers,” they charged. “If Irfan is denied the ticket, we will launch a movement after the Senate elections.”

The group claimed that 13 to 15 MPAs have pledged support for Irfan Saleem and alleged that attempts have been made to have certain candidates elected unopposed. “Irfan Saleem is Imran Khan’s nominee – there is absolutely no question of him stepping down,” they insisted.