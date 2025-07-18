Weekly inflation rises for third week

Petroleum price hikes hit consumer pockets this week. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported a 0.38% rise in the weekly Sensitive Price Index (SPI), pushing the annual inflation rate to –1.61%, despite still being negative.

According to the report, 22 essential goods became costlier, while 9 saw price drops, and 20 remained stable. Notably, diesel prices surged 4.15% and petrol rose 2% in just one week—major contributors to the inflation jump.

Food prices also climbed: chicken up 8.31%, eggs rose 5.87%, onions increased 1.76%, potatoes by 1.46%, and garlic by 1.70%. Meanwhile, tomatoes, flour, cooking oil, sugar, and LPG prices eased slightly, offering some relief to households.

Analysts warn that inflation may remain elevated if fuel prices stay high and the rupee weakens. Weekly data from PBS shows how deeply fuel costs affect the overall market, highlighting vulnerability in energy and food sectors.

The PBS emphasized that sustained monitoring and targeted measures may be needed. Consumers should prepare for further price volatility, while policymakers may need to reassess fuel taxation and subsidy policies to curb inflation.