Pakistan cabinet committee approves 104 reforms to simplify business rules

The Cabinet Committee on Regulatory Reforms (CCoRR) approved 104 proposals on July 17, 2025, to reduce business compliance burdens and improve the ease of doing business in Pakistan. The committee is chaired by Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh.

During three meetings, the committee reviewed 136 reform proposals submitted by the Board of Investment (BoI). Out of these, 104 were approved for implementation, focusing on eliminating redundant rules and simplifying procedures through digitalisation.

The approved reforms include removing 19 unnecessary regulatory requirements and streamlining 57 procedural steps. These measures aim to increase transparency, speed up approvals, and lower costs for businesses across the country.

The reform package targets two main areas: federal-level registrations, licenses, certificates, and permits (RLCOs) and the modernisation of the Companies Act 2017 for unlisted companies. These changes will create a friendlier regulatory environment for investors.

The committee directed all relevant federal ministries and departments to implement the reforms within 90 days, depending on their complexity. The BoI will monitor the progress and regularly update the cabinet on implementation status.

Additional reform packages are under development, aiming to ease regulations further in key economic sectors. These steps show the government’s strong commitment to modernising the business environment and attracting investment in Pakistan.