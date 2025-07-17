Bahawalnagar: 3 children drown while bathing in rainwater

In Bahawalnagar, three young children drowned while bathing in rainwater. They were playing in a flooded area. Suddenly, the water current became strong. The children couldn’t escape and drowned before help arrived. Locals tried to save them, but it was too late.

Meanwhile, in Faisalabad, a tragic incident took place due to the heavy rain. A roof collapsed on a family during the downpour. Four people died on the spot. Three others were seriously injured and rushed to the hospital. Rescue teams arrived quickly but couldn’t save the lives.

In another incident, a dispute over water drainage turned deadly. This happened in Hafizabad. Two groups argued over the blocked water flow. The argument got worse, and one group opened fire. As a result, two people were killed, and eight were injured. Police reached the scene and started an investigation.

So far, rain-related incidents have taken at least 45 lives across Punjab. The government has issued warnings in several cities. Rescue teams are on alert. However, with more rain expected, the risk of more accidents remains high. Authorities urge people to stay safe and avoid flooded areas.