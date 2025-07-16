Protection of journalists’ rights & dignity foremost priority: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said the government was committed to protect the rights and dignity of journalists at all levels.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation, comprising of the representatives of various associations of journalists including Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ), and the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA).

Tarar also expressed concern over a recent incident involving Tariq Virk, President of the RIUJ, assuring the delegation he would prioritize the resolution of the issue.

He affirmed that journalists would receive all possible cooperation and protection while discharging their duties.

The minister emphasized on the government’s unwavering commitment to defend free journalism which was a cornerstone of societal betterment.