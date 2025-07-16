Sardaar Ji 3 breaks records, becomes top Indian Punjabi film in Pakistan

Sardaar Ji 3 has officially become the highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film in Pakistan, crossing the Rs300 million mark at the local box office. According to an entertainment portal, the film earned over Rs310 million in Pakistan, overtaking Carry On Jatta 3. Starring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir and Indian superstar Diljit Dosanjh, the film also brought in $6 million from overseas markets, including strong performance in the UK, UAE, and Canada.

However, the film’s international journey has been anything but smooth. After the trailer’s release, controversy erupted in India over the casting of Hania Aamir in a lead role. Some Indian social media users, amid ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan, expressed strong opposition. The backlash included calls for a boycott in certain Indian states and protests by extremist groups outside cinema halls.

Despite receiving clearance from India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), several cinema chains reportedly reduced showtimes due to public and political pressure. Protesters even demanded the film be removed from streaming platforms and theatre listings across India. This created hurdles for the film’s commercial run within its home market.

In response to the growing criticism, Diljit Dosanjh defended the project while promoting the film in London. He emphasized that actors are not politicians and said, “Art has no borders.” He encouraged audiences to appreciate the film for its performances and positive message rather than linking it to politics. His statement gained wide support from fans and fellow artists.

Hania Aamir, on the other hand, remained silent publicly. Sources close to the actress said she felt disheartened by the negative attention but was deeply thankful for the love and support from audiences worldwide. Her performance was particularly praised in Pakistan and among South Asian diaspora communities, contributing significantly to the film’s overseas success.

With its impressive earnings and cross-border cast, Sardaar Ji 3 has not only broken box office records but also sparked a conversation about art, politics, and unity through cinema.