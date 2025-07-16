Facebook cracks down on content theft

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced a major crackdown on users who post stolen or copied content on the platform. This new policy aims to stop such users from earning money through Facebook’s monetization programs. The changes were first revealed in April 2025 and are now being actively enforced to reduce spam and low-quality posts.

Many Facebook users have been reposting others’ original content to gain more views, followers, or income. Meta says this behavior harms the overall user experience by flooding the platform with unoriginal and low-value content. To address this, accounts that repeatedly share stolen posts will face strict penalties. These include temporarily losing access to Facebook’s monetization features, which allow creators to earn money, and seeing a significant drop in the reach of their posts, meaning fewer people will see their content.

Meta is also testing a new system designed to add direct links to the original creator’s content on videos suspected of being copied. This will help viewers find the authentic source and give proper credit to original creators. This move follows a similar crackdown by YouTube, which recently updated its policies to better protect creators’ earnings from copied content.

In addition, Meta will take strong action against spam accounts and users who impersonate original content creators. These measures are part of a broader effort to protect genuine creators and maintain a fair and healthy monetization environment on Facebook.

This announcement has come after growing criticism from users who complained that many were profiting unfairly by stealing others’ original work. Meta’s new policies aim to ensure that creators receive proper recognition and rewards for their content.