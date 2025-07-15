Israeli bombings kill 78 in Gaza, including aid seekers

Israeli airstrikes on multiple areas across Gaza have killed at least 78 Palestinians and injured hundreds more, according to Palestinian media reports. Among those killed were civilians who had gone to aid centers seeking food and relief.

According to Safa News Agency, Israeli jets targeted a house near Al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City, killing five people and injuring many others. In northeast Gaza, airstrikes struck buildings in Al-Zarqa and the outskirts of Al-Tuffah, resulting in several more casualties. In Al-Mukhtun, southeast Gaza, residential homes were destroyed in powerful blasts.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that at least five people were killed near a humanitarian aid center in southern Gaza. In Khan Younis, an Israeli strike on a camp for displaced persons killed nine more and wounded several. In central Gaza, four people were killed in a strike on a commercial center in the Al-Bureij refugee camp.

Attacks have also intensified in northern Gaza and Gaza City. In Deir al-Balah, airstrikes near Al-Tuffah and Shujaiya neighborhoods destroyed multiple residential buildings. Israeli forces have issued new evacuation orders for sixteen districts in northern Gaza, demanding immediate civilian displacement. Arab media also reported that a mosque in the Zeitoun area was targeted.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the death toll since October 7 has reached 58,386, with 830 Palestinians killed near aid centers since May alone. The humanitarian crisis continues to worsen as civilians and aid workers face mounting dangers.