FESCO extends electricity bill payment deadline by seven days

FAISALABAD – In a move aimed at providing relief to electricity consumers, the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has allowed a seven-day extension in the deadline for paying July electricity bills.

This extension applies to all types of consumers, including domestic, commercial, and industrial users. FESCO announced that consumers can now visit their respective offices to request an extension in the bill due date before the current payment deadline ends.

FESCO officials explained that the decision was taken to ease payment pressure on consumers during the month of July. Rising temperatures, increased usage, and billing concerns have made it difficult for many to meet the original deadline.

Moreover, the facility is not automatic. Consumers must actively approach FESCO’s relevant offices and apply for the extension before their current due date to avail of this benefit. No additional fee will be charged for requesting the extended timeline.

The company emphasized that this move is part of their ongoing efforts to improve customer service and provide flexibility to the public. Consumers are encouraged to make use of this extension to avoid late payment surcharges.

FESCO assured that it will continue to take steps aimed at consumer ease, especially in times of financial stress or seasonal demand. The company urged users to pay their bills promptly after availing of the extended timeline.