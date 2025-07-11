Speaker, opposition talk suspension relief for 26 MPAs

A heated political standoff in the Punjab Assembly took a surprising turn when a meeting between the Speaker and opposition members led to a possible resolution over the suspension of 26 lawmakers.

According to sources, the meeting initially began under the scope of Article 10-A of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to a fair hearing. However, tensions rose quickly and the discussion shifted from legal interpretations to personal grievances and the need for political “face-saving” on both sides.

Rather than appearing individually, the suspended members attended under the leadership of the opposition leader. During the meeting, they requested the government to adopt a more democratic approach in handling the issue.

A PML-N minister pushed back, stating that the language used for their leadership was “unacceptable.” The opposition admitted that tensions had escalated on both sides but urged for reconciliation.

Speaker sources revealed that the session was held to give all parties a chance and to strengthen democratic traditions. Both sides agreed to tone down the rhetoric and allow each other some space to save face.

Opposition members, however, raised concerns that only they were punished while no action was taken against government lawmakers. The Speaker reportedly clarified that no formal reference had been submitted against anyone—indicating that the suspension was more of a warning than a formal move.

After the hearing, the opposition declined to speak to the media but hinted at a briefing during the next appearance.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman maintained a hardline stance. Speaking to journalists, he said, “We will act strictly according to the Constitution. No apology should be accepted.”

When asked whether the government’s position was to trigger by-elections by keeping the suspensions, he responded, “Yes, that’s exactly the plan.”