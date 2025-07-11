World population day 2025 highlights youth empowerment and informed choices

ISLAMABAD – World Population Day 2025 is being observed today (Friday) across the globe, including Pakistan, with a renewed focus on empowering young people to shape their families and futures. This year’s theme is “Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world.”

Coordinated by the United Nations, the day draws attention to population-related challenges and promotes awareness about the importance of reproductive rights, youth empowerment, and gender equality in building a sustainable future.

The 2025 theme emphasizes that the world’s 1.8 billion young people, aged 10 to 24, should have the tools and freedom to make informed decisions—especially in a time marked by economic pressure, climate change, and shifting demographics.

First observed in 1989, World Population Day commemorates July 11, 1987, known as “Five Billion Day,” when the global population hit five billion. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched the annual event to spotlight critical population concerns.

Each year, the day provides an opportunity for governments, NGOs, and civil society to discuss policies that ensure access to healthcare, education, and opportunities for youth, particularly in developing countries facing rapid population growth.

Ultimately, World Population Day serves as a reminder that empowering young people with knowledge and resources is essential to achieving global development goals and creating a just and hopeful world for future generations.