AI content faces monetization hurdles on YouTube

YouTube is planning to introduce changes to its monetization policy by mid-July, which could make it more difficult for content creators to earn revenue from AI-generated, low-quality, or repetitive videos. The move aims to improve the overall quality of content and protect advertisers’ interests.

In an official statement, YouTube said the updated policy will offer creators clearer guidelines and help ensure that only original and value-driven content earns ad revenue. The platform is particularly focusing on the growing trend of AI-generated content, which has rapidly flooded YouTube with cloned voices, fake celebrity videos, and automated animations.

According to tech websites monitoring the update, the new policy may limit monetization eligibility for videos that are created with generative AI tools and lack originality or editorial input. YouTube may also restrict earnings from low-effort videos—such as slideshows with little context or videos that are simply reuploads of previously published content.

Speculation about reaction videos being affected sparked concern among creators, as millions rely on them for income. However, a high-ranking YouTube official clarified that reaction content will remain eligible under the new policy—provided it adds meaningful commentary and doesn’t violate copyright.

If implemented as expected, this policy shift could significantly impact creators who rely on mass content production or AI automation. It may also result in stricter checks before channels are approved for the YouTube Partner Program (YPP).

The platform’s goal appears to be twofold: to protect viewer experience from spammy, repetitive, or misleading AI content, and to ensure advertisers’ money goes toward credible, engaging creators.

These updates reflect a broader trend across platforms as generative AI tools become more widely accessible. YouTube now joins companies like Meta and TikTok in redefining the rules for how AI-created content is managed, monetized, and moderated.